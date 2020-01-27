WEST, Marilyn Nagy, 72, of Midlothian, Va., passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was the beloved daughter to the late Joseph F. Nagy Sr. and Constance McHugh Nagy; and sister to the late Joseph F. Nagy Jr. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Donald Lee West; and children, Matthew West (Katie), Anne West Kesner (James); and grandchildren Tatum, Hunter and Parker. Lynn was an avid reader and loved to quilt. She was a graduate from Madison College, was a high school English teacher and wonderful stay-at-home mother. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 11551 Lucks Lane, Midlothian, Va. 23114. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PBS or St. Mark's Youth Ministry. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
