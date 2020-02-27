WEST, MILDRED "MILLIE"

WEST, Mildred Barrett "Millie," of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away in the early afternoon on February 15, 2020. Millie was born in Cedartown, Ga., on October 26, 1934, to the late Russell and Mildred (Maxwell) Barrett. She graduated from Georgia State College for Women and then completed her master's degree at the University of Maryland. From 1959 until her retirement, Millie was employed in various roles at The College of William and Mary, which included Director of Women's Athletics, Associate Director of Athletics and Director of Special Projects. She was also Head of the Women's Tennis program and coach to both the Swimming Team and Synchronized Swimming Team. Millie was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Barrett (Hugh) Campbell; and husband, Dr. Marvin West. She had been married 36 years at Marvin's passing. Millie is survived by her sister, Carolyn Barrett (Bob) Fox of Rome, Ga.; eight nieces and nephews, 17 great-nieces and nephews and eight great-great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life reception will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, followed by a formal remembrance at 5 p.m. at Kaplan Arena, 751 Ukrop Way, Williamsburg, Va. 23185. Memorial gifts should be directed to the building fund for Skyuka Hall, a school for learning differences, at 5600 Brainerd Road, Suite A-24, Chattanooga, Tenn. 37411; or to the William & Mary Foundation to benefit the Marvin F. and Millie B. West Athletic Scholarship Endowment (#1240). Gifts can be made online at giving.wm.edu with checks made payable to the William & Mary Foundation and mailed to the Office of Gift Accounting, William & Mary, P.O. Box 1693, Williamsburg, Va. 23187-1693. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.View online memorial
