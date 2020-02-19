WEST, Monte LaVern, 83, of Sandston, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, February 16, 2020. Monte was born October 9, 1936, in Mark Island, California. He was the son of the late Ivan LaVern West and Sally Stalling West. Monte was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Hamilton West; and his daughter, Kathryn West Hailey. Monte is survived by his son, Douglas L. West and his wife, Tabetha; his sister, Jill Morefield and her husband, Tommy, both of Portsmouth, Va.; his son-in-law, Brian Hailey; and three grandchildren, Victoria West, Emily and Elizabeth Hailey. Monte was a longtime member of Calvary U.M.C. in Richmond, Va. He retired from VDOT after working for more than 30 years as a draftsman. Upon retiring, he consulted for Wilbur Smith Associates. He then became an avid woodworker and furniture maker. Monte was an active member and volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America for most of his life. He was a 50-year Masonic veteran with Thomas N. Davis Masonic Lodge #351 A.F. & A.M. and upon consolidation in 2014, he became a member of Varina Lodge #272 A.F. & A.M. He was also member of the Eastern Henrico Ruritan Club. A funeral service with Masonic Rites will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1637 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, Va. 23231. Burial will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the church, prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Varina Masonic Lodge #272, 227 S. Holy Ave., Highland Springs, Va. 23075 or to the Eastern Henrico Ruritan Club, 3812 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Va. 23231. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel, is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Monte West, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
12:00PM-1:30PM
12:00PM-1:30PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
1637 Williamsburg Rd.
Richmond, VA 23231
1637 Williamsburg Rd.
Richmond, VA 23231
Guaranteed delivery before Monte's Visitation begins.
Feb 20
Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
1:30PM
1:30PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
1637 Williamsburg Rd.
Richmond, VA 23231
1637 Williamsburg Rd.
Richmond, VA 23231
Guaranteed delivery before Monte's Service begins.