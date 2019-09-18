WEST, Rev. George Nelson, departed this life September 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Melissa West. He is survived by his wife, Mary Gordon West; daughter, Beverly West; sons, Reginald Gordon (Rashida) and David Eric Gordon (Rose); brother, Cornelius West; six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and very dear friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1127 N. 28th St., on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial