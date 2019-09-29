WEST, WILLIE "TENNY"

WEST, Willie Lindy "Tenny," 91, of Moseley, Va., was called home on September 25, 2019. Meeting him in Heaven is his wife of 60 years, Shirley. Tenny is survived by his children, Theresa Baber (Dave), Janet Hovermale (Warren) and Steve West (Michele). Tenny and Shirley had seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Dot Reese; and brothers, Norman West (Mary) and Selden West (Georgia). Tenny was Past Master of Clover Hill Masonic Lodge 253. The family would like to thank the kind staff of Lucy Corr Nursing Home for their care these past seven years. The family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesterfield Baptist Church, 16520 Hull Street Rd., where he was a longtime member.View online memorial
