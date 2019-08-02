WESTERMANN, James David "Jay," 38, passed away on July 24, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia. Born on February 25, 1981, he was the only son of Robert Westermann Jr. and Lyn Rainey Westermann of Richmond. Jay is also survived by his grandfather, Robert Westermann Sr.; his sister, Katie Francis, her husband, John Francis and their three daughters, Wren, Cedar and Ozette Francis; as well as several uncles, aunts and cousins. Jay, a graduate of CRAS audio engineering school, was a skilled sound engineer, artist and chef. He was known for his kind and generous spirit. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 5200 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to United Network for Organ Sharing, https://unos.org/give/.View online memorial