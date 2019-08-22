WESTERMANN, ROBERT "BOBBY" SR.

WESTERMANN, Robert Lewis Sr. "Bobby," age 94, passed away on August 18, 2019, in Richmond. He is survived by his son, Robert Lewis Westermann Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lyn Rainey Westermann; granddaughter, Katie Francis; three great-granddaughters, Wren, Cedar and Ozette; and several nieces and nephews. Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Perkins Westermann; and his grandson, James David Westermann. He was a member of the Gesangverein Club. A veteran of WWII, Bobby received a Bronze Star for his bravery in Hurtgen Forest. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.View online memorial