WESTERN, PEGGY

WESTERN, Peggy, 81, of Richmond, passed away August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Western; granddaughter, Chelsea Western; and sister, Virginia Wyatt. She is survived by three children, Debra Isley, Tony Western (Deborah) and Brad Western (Lisa); five grandchildren, Elizabeth Firestar (Phillip), Jonathan Isley, Michael (Erica), David and Alex Western; two sisters, Claudette Doyle (Grant) and Linda Lipscombe (Joey); and beloved dog, Maggie. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure to end breast cancer.

View online memorial