WESTERN, Peggy, 81, of Richmond, passed away August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Western; granddaughter, Chelsea Western; and sister, Virginia Wyatt. She is survived by three children, Debra Isley, Tony Western (Deborah) and Brad Western (Lisa); five grandchildren, Elizabeth Firestar (Phillip), Jonathan Isley, Michael (Erica), David and Alex Western; two sisters, Claudette Doyle (Grant) and Linda Lipscombe (Joey); and beloved dog, Maggie. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure to end breast cancer.