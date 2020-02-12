WETZLER, Carol Loftis, 82, of Mechanicsville, Va., born in Reidsville, N.C., went to be with the Lord February 2, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Martin (Billy); her three grandchildren, Adam Ikenberry (Brittany), Jacob Martin (Lindsey) and Savannah Baldwin (Jacob); and her great-grandson, Brayden Ikenberry. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. February 15, 2020, at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fairmount Christian Church Children's Ministries, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Heritage Green Assisted Living Community for all their support during this difficult time.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CAROL WETZLER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.