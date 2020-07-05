WHARTON, James Roger, 78, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Tappahannock, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rita Wharton; and an infant grandson, Caleb James Atkinson. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Wharton; a daughter, Connie W. Atkinson (Nick). He is also survived by a grandson, Benjamin; two brothers, George and Bobby (Velma) Wharton; and a sister, Jean Alexander. Roger was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Pastor James Sumpter officiating. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park.View online memorial
