WHEEL, Deacon Beverly Daniel "Butch" Jr., departed this life on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Midlothian, Va. He graduated from Carver High School, Chester, Va. He attended Virginia State College and graduated from Park University. Butch served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. After retiring from the military, Butch and his family returned to Virginia making Williamsburg their home for more than 30 years. He began a second career working for Virginia Power Company for 20 years. After his second retirement, Butch participated in and led bible study classes at Mt. Sinai in Midlothian and Mt. Pleasant Baptist in Williamsburg. He also loved singing with the Descendants of Nora and The Sons of Sinai. He and Cindy enjoyed traveling to visit their children whenever they could. He is survived by his devoted wife, Cynthia "Cindy" Gray Wheel; children, Karen Wheel Carter, Christopher (Regina) Wheel, Beverly III "Danny" Wheel and Bryant Wheel (Melanie); grandchildren, Christopher Wheel Jr., Jaimena Wheel, Kezia Barnett, Jasmine (Rayshawn) McCallum, Briana Williams, Legend Wheel, Lincoln Wheel and Libbie Gray Wheel. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where the family will receive friends on Wednesday (today), from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 12 p.m. The location will be Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 200 Old Hundred Road, Midlothian, Va. Rev. W. L. Moody, pastor. Officiating, Rev. Herbert Townes. Eulogist, Rev. Chris Wheel. Interment will be in the church cemetery.