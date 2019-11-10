WHEELER, Anthony Shawn, departed our world suddenly November 1, 2019, at the age of 35. He was a victim of a violent crime. Born in North Carolina, Anthony was part of a large and loving family. He precedes his four parents in death, Becky and Bob Derderian and Bryant and Lily Wheeler; and numerous siblings, Adam Wheeler and his wife, Morgan, Alicia Whetten and her husband, Randel, Candice Buchanan and her husband, Tristan, Andrew Wheeler and partner, Jessica Kirtley Ridenour, Erin Derderian, Gina Derderian and her wife, Lynn, Samantha Long and her husband, David, Freddie, Mark, Roy, Taylor and her husband, Corey and Walter. He is sadly missed by his cherished aunts, Jackie Wheeler, Linda Wheeler and Rustina Rozier; uncles, Jack Rozier and Ken Dergan; all his aunts and uncles from Clinton, Mass.; and his grandmother Bette, Duff. There are several nieces, nephews and cherished friends. He was received in heaven by his brother, Joshawa Wheeler; his paternal grandparents, George and Mary Louise Wheeler; maternal grandfather, Craig Olsen; his beloved uncle, Bill Wheeler; aunt, Darlene Pane; aunt, Connie Dergan; and grandmother, Nancy Derderian. We will be celebrating the life of our beloved son, brother, nephew and uncle on Monday, November 11, at 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home in Richmond, Va. If you would like to honor Anthony you may bring coats, blankets or canned goods for a donation to the homeless. Anthony was a person who held strong to his faith. He loved his country and served in the Army. He loved all things nature and could often be found exploring the woods as a child. He loved and explored his world around him throughout his life and was often happy with having the simplest of things. A hot cup of coffee, a good meal, a conversation, fishing or just sitting on the bank of the river reading. He loved to write and create digital art. He recently sold his first print. He often would help others when he had very little himself. We are proud to call him our son. We will miss him every day, every hour, every minute until we are reunited.View online memorial