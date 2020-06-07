WHEELER, Barbara Ann Burrell, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away June 1, 2020, in the Sarah Conner Cancer Center, in Richmond, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Frances Burrell; and her beloved husband, Jack Wheeler. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Jay Wheeler and his family, of Richmond, Virginia; her daughter, Janet Rockafield and her family, of Snohomish, Washington; and her son, Richard Wheeler and his family, of Leesburg, Virginia; and a sister, Carolyn Farley and her husband, Billy, of Altavista, Virginia. She was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren, Athena, Hunter and Evan Wheeler and Macy and Anna Rockafield; a niece, Jennifer Purvis; nephew, David Farley; two grandnephews, Tyler and Justin Purvis; and a grandniece, Sydney Farley. She was also a doting grandmother to four furry, four-legged grandbabies, whom she loved dearly. A private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to your local food bank, school supply drive or to Alternate Gifts International.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
WATCH NOW: 'What is the world coming to?' Broad Street business owners, residents clean up damage from protests.
-
Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
-
Wild bear roams downtown Richmond on Thursday