WHEELER, George Randolph "Randy," 74, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on January 1, 1945, he was the son of Goodman Carter Wheeler and Lettie Louise Wheeler. In addition to his parents; his stepdaughter, Virginia Duke, preceded him in death. Randy worked at Sears from 1967 to 1977, Chapstick from 1977 to 1991 and AAA as advertising manager from 1991 to 2000. Randy had a passion for sports, particularly UVA and USC Gamecock sports, and loved fishing with his wife. He enjoyed spending the holidays with his children and grandchildren. Randy also enjoyed painting oil landscapes. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne; his brother, Joseph Wheeler (Susie); his daughter, Jennifer Dennis (Charles); and granddaughter, Kristen; his son, Mark Wheeler (Katharine); his grandchildren, Kyle, Lilian and Jack; his stepson, William Duke Jr. (Sarah); and granddaughter, Taylor. The memorial service will be held at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1603 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va., on October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia/ Alzheimer's Society.