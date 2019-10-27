WHEELER, HELEN

WHEELER, Mrs. Helen Elder, age 91, of Ormond Beach, Fla., after 89 years in Richmond, Va., passed peacefully October 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Irby Wheeler; sister, Mary Pauli; brother, John Elder Jr. She is survived by brother, Alfred Elder of Raleigh, N.C.; two sons, Jerry Lee Wheeler (Sally) of Richmond, Steven Bruce Wheeler (Linda) of Raleigh, N.C.; three daughters, Linda Barden of Splendora, Texas, Becky Davis (Tim) of Jacksonville, Fla. and Joan Wheeler (Jack) of Ormond Beach, Fla.; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed 64 years of marriage to Bob when he passed in 2014. In 2017, Helen moved to Ormond Beach, Fla., to be near two of her daughters. She loved music and lived a full life blessing everyone who knew her. She loved Lakeside Baptist Church, where she was a member since the mid 1950s. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 24, at Lakeside Baptist Church, 4701 Woodman Road, Henrico, Va. 23228. Service in conjunction with the church's annual Harvest Home celebration, which Helen was always a part of.View online memorial