WHEELER, Richard Thomas Jr. "Rick," 73, died on March 12, 2020. Born November 26, 1946, he was the son of the late Richard Thomas Wheeler and the late Imogene Jordan Wheeler. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary-Elliott West Wheeler; his son, Richard Thomas Wheeler III and his wife, Marissa Jeness, of Herndon, Virginia; his son, Philip Barrett Wheeler and his wife, Ann Tyler, of New Orleans, Louisiana; five granddaughters, Julia Marie, Emily Mason, Caroline Rollings, Ann-Kempter Quinn and Lillian Barrett Wheeler; his sister, Jean Wheeler Dilday and her husband, Larry Lee Dilday, of Chesapeake, Virginia; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elizabeth West Shiflett and Pendleton McKinney Shiflett III, of Richmond, Virginia; his father-in-law, Joe Kempter West; a niece and two nephews and their families and numerous cousins and special friends. Rick graduated from Greensville County High School as co-valedictorian in 1965 and the McIntire School of Commerce of the University of Virginia in 1969. At UVA, Rick was a DuPont Scholar; a dormitory counselor; a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, Omicron Delta Kappa and the Raven Society; and Vice President of the Commerce School. Upon graduation, he received the Alpha Kappi Psi Scholarship Award for Meritorious Accomplishment in Attaining the Highest Cumulative Scholastic Average in the McIntire School of Commerce. Several years after graduation, Rick served as the first president of a newly established Alumni Association of the McIntire School. After earning the Gold Medal in Virginia for attaining the highest grade in the State on the May 1969 CPA examination, Rick began his work career in June 1969, with the Richmond office of Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. (now KPMG LLP), where he worked from 1969 to 1975 and 1979 to 1992 at every level of the firm from assistant accountant to partner, serving primarily clients in the financial services industries. From 1975 to 1979, Rick was Vice President and Director of Accounting Research and External Reporting for NCNB Corporation (now Bank of America Corporation) in Charlotte, North Carolina. In 1992, Rick was offered the opportunity to lead one of his audit clients, Franklin Federal Savings and Loan Association of Richmond. He led the transition of Franklin Federal from a mutual thrift to a public corporation and was Chairman, President and CEO of its holding company when it was purchased by TowneBank in January 2015. For most of his career, Rick was active in numerous civic, business and church groups. He served on the Boards of Directors of the Richmond Chapter of the UVA Alumni Association (President, 1988 to 1989), the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, The Virginia Community Development Corporation and the Virginia Bankers Association (and its Benefits Corporation). He was a 40-year member of Reveille United Methodist Church and served terms on its Board of Trustees, Finance Committee and Staff-Parish Relations Committee. He was a member of the Boards of Directors of Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia and TowneBank and he was Chairman of the Boards of Directors of TowneBank Richmond and the TowneBank Richmond Foundation. He was also a longtime member of The Country Club of Virginia and the Commonwealth Club. Rick, like most of his "Baby Boomer" friends, was the son of a veteran who fought in World War II. Like many, he was the first member of his family to graduate from college. He loved growing up in the small town of Emporia, during a period of strong patriotism and great opportunity in a country transitioning from a wartime economy to the greatest industrial power in the world. He was fortunate enough to get a great education and start a career with one of the largest accounting firms in the world. He made many friends through the years with classmates, clients, business associates and "workout" buddies at CCV. Many of these friends rose to the highest ranks in their companies and professions, and Rick took great joy and pride in their achievements, as he did those of his sons and other family members. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel of Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Virginia 23221. A service of remembrance will be held Friday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at Reveille United Methodist Church, with a reception following at the Westhampton Clubhouse of the Country Club of Virginia. Interment will be private. Recent events could impact the date or time of the visitation, service of remembrance and reception. www.bennettfuneralhomes.com. Contributions may be made to Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Virginia 23221, VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 843042, Richmond, Virginia 23284-3042 or Box 980214, Richmond, Virginia 23298-0214, or to a charity of your choice that supports conservative American values or our soldiers/veterans.View online memorial
