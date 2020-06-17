WHEELERS, HERBERT SR.

WHEELERS, Herbert Eugene Sr., 73, of Glen Allen, beloved widower of Dorothy Johnson Wheeler, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. Born in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Herbert and Evelyn Kennedy Wheeler, he was a graduate of Laboratory High School and Morehouse College. Herbert was a Vietnam veteran. Herbert's 37 career years in the insurance industry included executive positions with CT General, Allstate, Trigon Blue Cross Blue Shield and Mid-South, retiring in 2005 as Vice President of Operational Compliance. He was a member of Fifth Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. In addition to his wife and parents, Herbert was preceded in death by one son, Taldon Williams; and his sister, Hazel March. Surviving are his children, Kimberly W. Goodman (Tony) of New Jersey and Herbert E. Wheeler Jr. (Crystal) of Virginia; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Elnora Hoston of Alabama; mother-in-law, Alberteen Johnson of New Jersey; daughter-in-law, Sharon Williams of Georgia; three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street. Dr. Earl M. Brown officiating. Interment Franklin Memorial Park, N. Brunswick, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alabama State University Wheeler Legacy Fund, P.O. Box 271, Montgomery, Ala. 36104 or visit www.alasu.edu/giving. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com. Services will adhere to numerical and social distancing guidelines as per the Governor's mandate.View online memorial
