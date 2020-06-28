WHEELHOUSE, Detective Johnnie E. "Meatball," 73, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A native of Richmond, Johnnie was the son of the late Otis and Gladys Wheelhouse. He was a graduate of John Marshall High School. After serving his country proudly in the U.S. Army, he joined the Richmond City Police Department and retired after 26 years as a detective. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Rev. Otis Wheelhouse Jr.; and grandson, Gregory Hayes. Johnnie is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Beverly Ann Wheelhouse; daughter, Laura Whitlock; stepdaughter, Monica Kelly; stepsons, Billy and Brian Kelly; grandchildren, Christopher, Crystal, Christy, Dalton, Chris, Jason, Eric, Emily, Amanda and Kayla; great-grandchildren, Chase, River, Cecil, L.J. and Nola; and sister-in-law, Allene Wheelhouse of Ellenboro, N.C. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2. Due to COVID restrictions, maximum occupancy is 75 persons. You may view the funeral live at https://youtu.be/KdVnS0rUyqc. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial
