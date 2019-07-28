WHELAN, James "Jim" Edward, our Dad, passed away on July 13, 2019. We are comforted by the fact that he has been reunited with his wife, Carolyn and two sons, Jamie and David. He is survived by his children, Julie Ross (Pat), Chris Whelan (Robin), Nancy Kelsey (Caleb) and Matthew Whelan; and his sister, Mary Agnes Trainer. He was a beloved grandad to 10 grandchildren, Kevin, Rebecca, Katie, Jamie, Nick, Sam, Abby, Tiffanie, Elizabeth and Christopher; and 10 great-grandchildren. Jim was born on March 4, 1933, and grew up in Wilmington, Del. He went to Salesianum High School and the University of Delaware before entering the United States Naval Academy, Class of 1956. He got his engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his master's from Princeton. He had a 10-year career with the Seabees Construction Battalion of the Navy, that took the family up and down the east coast and to London. In 1966, he started at DuPont, where he retired in 1995. For many years, he taught math at VCU and J. Sargeant Reynolds. He was a founding and very active member of Epiphany Catholic Church and was a docent at the VMFA and Agecroft upon retirement. There will be a visitation on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's- Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at The Catholic Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr., North Chesterfield, at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019. Go Navy, Beat Army!View online memorial