WHELESS, Thomas Sr., age 70, of Richmond, departed this life September 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by a son, Tyreese Davis. He is survived by eight daughters, Angela Holmes, Sandra Holmes-Day (Dennis), Margaret Holmes-Scott (Robert), Jocelyn Rowe, Kimberly Pate-Burton (Kevin), Alfreda Bosher (Brooks), Latoya Davis and Starshene Davis; one son, Thomas Wheless Jr.; a host of grand, great and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sally Wilson (Quinton) and Patsy Anderson (Herbert); two brothers, Earl Silver (Alice) and Robert Lee Wheless Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Friday.View online memorial
