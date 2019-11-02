WHIDBEE, Cleveland A., 87, of Richmond, died October 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Stanley E. Whidbee. Surviving are his wife, Dottson Whidbee; four daughters, Wilhelmena Watson, Cheryl Sutton, Yvette Whidbee-Boyd and Beatrice Whidbee; two sons, Cleveland A. Jr. and Sherman E. Whidbee I; three sisters, Audrey Lee Riley, Virginia Truxon and Dorothy Green; 23 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 2800 Third Ave. Rev. F. Todd Gray, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial