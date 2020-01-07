WHITAKER, Carl Lewis, Sr., 85, of Henrico, died on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Whitaker; and son, Carl Whitaker Jr. He is survived by his three children, Debra (Danny), Richard (Diane) and Christine (Preston); five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was loved by many people. He worked for Crenshaw Equiptment for 40+ years. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel, where services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 9. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association, heart.org.View online memorial
