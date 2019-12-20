WHITAKER, HENRY

WHITAKER, Henry Jr., 92, of Henrico, departed this life on December 15, 2019. He is survived by two daughters, Glendalynn Glover (Bennie) and Karen Farrar (George); son, Michael Whitaker; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will held 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019.

