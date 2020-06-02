WHITAKER, Nelson Ray, 82, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Husband of the late Tillie Marie Whitaker; father of Virginia Whitaker, Sandra Wolfe, Tabitha Talbott, Anita Brown, Michael Whitaker, Anthony Whitaker, Timothy Whitaker and Nathan Whitaker. Nelson is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
