WHITE, Alphonso "Monk," of North Chesterfield, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A retiree of Philip Morris, he was known to his co-workers and friends as "Al." He is survived by his sister, Barbara J. White; and his niece, Denise A. Johnson, both of Henrico, Va. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23224.View online memorial
