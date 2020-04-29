WHITE, Ann Etta Peveley, 72, of Cumberland, passed away on April 26, 2020. Ann was born on October 31, 194,7 in Richwood, W.Va., to Fred R. and Wanda S. Peveley. She is survived by her husband, Richard L. White; sister, Virginia Hart of Pocatella, Idaho; stepdaughters, Patricia Lattimer (Phil) and Christy Noechel (Dave); four granddaughters, 12 great-grandchildren, three nieces, two grandnieces, one grandnephew and one great-grandnephew. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is grateful for condolences, but declines flowers and donations. Condolences may be made at bennettbarden@msn.com.

