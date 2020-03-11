WHITE, Arthur James, Jr., age 65, of Richmond, departed this life March 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dionne White. He is survived by his wife, Dorothea White; one son, Arthur James White III; two grandsons, George Henderson III and Jaion Henderson; mother, Rev. Lillie White; two sisters, Karen White Howard and Stephanie Booker (Reginald); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Mary Anderson; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 1 p.m. at Hood Temple AME Zion Church, 16 W. Clay Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Rebecca Griffin (pastor) officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Thursday.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ARTHUR WHITE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.