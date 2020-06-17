WHITE, Barbara Magee, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Cape Coral, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Nancy Magee. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard J. White Jr.; and son, R.J. White III (Ela); and sisters, Joan Mannell (Robert) and Deborah Magee; and many nieces and nephews. Barbara graduated from James Madison College in 1967 and taught school in Virginia. Her remains will be returned to Virginia for a private burial.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara WHITE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.