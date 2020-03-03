WHITE, Beverly Williamson, passed away during the early morning of February 29, 2020, in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia. Beverly was born the only child of Edward and Estelle Williamson on March 22, 1944. She is survived by her loving husband, William Edward White, of 55 years. She is also survived by her children, Bryan White (Page), Melissa Brokamp (David), Todd White (Barbara); her grandchildren, Peyton White, Mason White, Austin White, Bridgette White, Tucker Brokamp, Carter White, Logan White and Sawyer Brokamp. Beverly graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1962, where she was a majorette, before graduating from Averett College. Beverly was an active member at River Road United Methodist Church for 46 years and participated in the Circle Group. She was a member of Hermitage Country Club for over 45 years, where she excelled in tennis and golf. Beverly was a member of the Tri-Club Women's Club. She was a member of the Kingsley Neighborhood Association and served on the architectural board. She also served as the president of the Mills E. Godwin PTA. Beverly's friends played an important part in her life. She continued monthly luncheons with friends from her Douglas Freeman Class of 1962. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her book club immensely. Beverly loved to escape to Hilton Head Island, where she could be found on the beach, listening to Luke Bryan. Known as "Nani" and "Ba" by her grandchildren, she enjoyed spending time with her family and was very involved in her grandchildren's lives. Her family will always treasure her life lessons and memory. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., 23229. A celebration of Beverly's life will be held at River Road United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to River Road United Methodist Church, 8800 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Carytown Burger and Fries in Short Pump is closed - property seized by landlord
-
Richmond neighborhoods: With Creighton Court set to be demolished, residents wonder what's next
-
Richmond neighborhoods: A look at changes in the city, one neighborhood at a time
-
Last chapter: Midlothian Book Exchange owner is retiring and hopes to sell the store