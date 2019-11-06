WHITE, Bob (Walter Milton White III), went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 2, 2019. Bobby White died at home on Holland Street, Varina, Virginia, where his grandfather, Daniel Perkins, developed the neighborhood and built 15 houses directly following World War II. He was a surviving twin, born on October 2, 1939. His mother, Ruth Holland Perkins White; his father, Walter Milton White Jr. (Biggie); and his wife, Sandra Burchette White, predeceased him. He retired from Media General in 1997, with 39 years of service, retiring as State Circulation Manager. Bob was a faithful member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. He was a lifetime resident of eastern Henrico, residing in Varina and Sandston. Bobby graduated from Varina High School in 1959, where he excelled in football, as guard #34. His classmates voted him in their "Who's Who" as "Most Dependable," and, moreover, as "Most Considerate" of their male classmates. He played football for Chowan College. He and his wife, Sandra, operated Olde Richmond Carriage Company, providing carriage rides for weddings and special occasions, as well as pony rides for pony parties. He is survived by his brothers, Philip Dabney White (Carol Lee) of New Kent, Virginia and William Germelman White of Charleston, South Carolina; his daughter, Kristi White Snow (John) of Deltaville, Virginia; and son, J. Robert White (Wanda) of Midlothian, Virginia; and grandchildren, Jerry Temple, Samantha White, John Andrew Snow, Anna Snow and Samuel Snow. He chatted up every stranger he met, daily making new acquaintances. His family is most grateful for the help of his friends, Steward and Pam Johns, and his close and lifelong friends, John and Jean Ball Bugg. The family will receive guests at Nelsen's Funeral Home, South Laburnum Avenue, Henrico, Virginia, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 3 p.m. and subsequent reception.View online memorial
