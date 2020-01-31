WHITE, CHERYL "FWEET"

WHITE, Cheryl D. "Fweet," 63, of Richmond, died January 28, 2020. Surviving are her son, Marcus L. White (Stacey); mother, Mary Ann White; two grandchildren, Sloan and Londyn White; sister, Ruby W. DePriest; brother, Jan G. White (Belita); nieces and nephews, devoted Leland DePriest; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where the family will be receiving friends Friday, January 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9400 Redbridge Road, North Chesterfield. Rev. Dr. Mathew Bean, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Monday, 1 p.m. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
