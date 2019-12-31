WHITE, Cheryl S., departed this life December 19, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Travis Sr. (Sheka) and Brandon White; two daughters, Gloria and Alicia; sister, Brenda Nash; a host of grandchildren, and other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Jan 2
Viewing
Thursday, January 2, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 3
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:30PM
Manning Chapel
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 3
Burial
Friday, January 3, 2020
12:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA 23223
