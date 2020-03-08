WHITE, Clarence Sr., departed this life March 3, 2020. Clarence leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Mary E. White; his sons, Frankie Webster Sr. (Janey) and James White Sr.; his daughters, Julia A. Brown (Darrell) and Vickie White-Clark (Neal); sisters-in-law, Florence Mines, Rita Webster and Bertha Webster; brother-in-law, Willie Webster (Michele); aunt, Mary Dell Brown; uncle, Albert Dudley; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; among them two devoted nephews, Terry Webster Sr. and Dewitt Johnson, all of whom he loved and cherished. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral service will be Monday, March 9, 2020, Zion Chester AME Zion Church at 1 p.m. Pastor Dexter Feely officiating. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CLARENCE WHITE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.