WHITE, Dolly Poole, 92, passed peacefully in her sleep on April 13, 2020. She was born November 26, 1927, in Petersburg, Va., daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Carl B. Poole. She was preceded in death by her sister, D'Este P. Richardson; and her husband and best friend of 70 years, Samuel P. White Sr., who passed only months prior. Survived by her two loving children, the joy of her life and their spouses, Susan W. Kelley and her husband, Kerry and Samuel P. White Jr. and his wife, Jayne; and her three granddaughters whom she loved dearly, Erin Kelley Richards and her husband, Bill, Lindsay Gray Kelley and Courtney Michelle White. Dolly loved traveling the world with Sam but was always very excited to be back with her greatest love, her family. Her second love was being surrounded by flowers. She served as a volunteer with the flower committees at the Governor's Mansion, The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, The Tuckahoe Woman's Club and Derbyshire Baptist Church, where she, along with her husband, Sam, were charter members of the Koinonia Bible Study Class. She was a smart, Southern lady with a quick sense of humor. She taught us all how to speak our minds, cherish our loved ones, laugh at ourselves and how to make the most perfect potato salad. Mom had us laughing until the end and we love her for that. Now she's back eternally with her beloved husband, Sam, as we continue to treasure all the wonderful memories. A private family service will be held at Westhampton Memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
