WHITE, Dolores M., passed away at St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian, Va., on September 4, 2019. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Mourning her are her husband, Stephen White of 22 years; her son, Jeremy; her father, Norbert Musgrove; sisters, Catherine and Sandra; and brothers, Norbie and John. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Ryan Pittman; and her mother, Ruth Musgrove. Dolores was a registered nurse that began her career as a labor and delivery nurse at Mary Immaculate Hospital. She moved to Florida and put her nursing skills to use as an O.R. scrub nurse. When she returned to Va., she worked as a scrub nurse in the O.R. at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va. After many years there, she transitioned to pain management nursing, administering pain medication to patients unable to travel. She drove several hundred miles a week, throughout the state. Her passions were quilting and gardening. She will be missed by family, loved ones, friends, her cats and dog. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, October 13, at 1 p.m., at the home of her father.