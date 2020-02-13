WHITE, Dorothy Corbin, 93, passed away on February 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. She was born in Richmond, a daughter of the late Daniel and Madeline (Euting) Corbin. Her husband of 30 years, Edwin C. White, passed away in 1991. Mrs. White was employed by the American Tobacco Company for 30 years until her retirement in 1981. Her family includes one surviving sister, Shirley Menendez and husband, Albert, of North Potomac, Md.; and several nieces and nephews, including Barbara Dagenhart of Richmond, Nancy Dagenhart Choudhry of Staunton, Va., Steve Corbin, Suzanne Corbin Rice and Patti Corbin Adcox, all of South Carolina; and Steve Hanger, a close relative, of Maurertown, Va. She is also survived by several stepchildren, including E.J. and Duane White, Joyce Seay and Brenda Beish. Siblings who predeceased her include twin sister, Mary Corbin, Robert and Jack Corbin and Gladys Dagenhart. A niece, Shirley Anne Turner; a nephew, Bruce Corbin; and a stepdaughter, Donna Theimer also predeceased her. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
