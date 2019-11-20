WHITE, Dr. Clifford Eugene "Gene," passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019. Gene was born to Jimmy and Janie White in Richmond, Va., on June 20, 1933. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy Johnson White. He is survived by his three children, Robert Douglas White (Polly), Donna White Smith (Tedd) and James Emerson White (Lisa); and his eight beloved grandchildren, Bobby, Emily, Michael, Tucker, Logan, Spencer, Dylan and Ryan. Gene was a man of many interests and talents. He received his Bachelor of Science from the MCV Pharmacy School in 1956 and a Juris Doctorate degree from University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law in 1962. Gene was also a paratrooper medic in the Army's 101st Airborne Division. In 1964, he joined the faculty at the MCV School of Pharmacy, later becoming the Associate Dean of Pharmacy in addition to teaching multiple classes, including Pharmacy Law. After his retirement, he continued to teach Pharmacy Law at both MCV and Shenandoah University. He received an honorary doctoral degree from Shenandoah University for his service. During his tenure in the pharmacy profession, Gene was a member of the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, Virginia Pharmacists Association, the Phi Delta Chi Professional Pharmacy Fraternity and The Virginia Pharmacists Aiding Pharmacists Program. His biggest hobby began at age 47, when he decided to run around the block so he could continue to eat dessert. This led to Gene running 25 marathons, numerous 50-milers, an unknown number of sprint triathlons and two iron-man distance triathlons. He continued running sprint triathlons until he was 81. He was known as Gene White "The Legend" in the triathlon community. He enjoyed singing in the Virginians Barbershop Chorus and volunteering at Maymont, where he cared for the horses. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22, 10 a.m. at Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clifford Eugene White's memory to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen Va. 23060 (or online).View online memorial
