WHITE, Elizabeth Bullock, 100, of Henrico, received her wings Thursday, July 2, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory two devoted daughters, Uneita W. Crenshaw, Tanya A. Hockaday; grandchildren, Tahlia D. Crenshaw, Ashley C. Hockaday, Rashad and Rashida Hockaday; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 211 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020. Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, at March Funeral Home; live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas transmission business
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
At Second Amendment rally outside Capitol, a wide variety of causes emerge
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools