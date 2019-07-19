WHITE, Elzena Louise, of Newmarket, N.H., born Louisa Elzenia Williams, passed away on March 22, 2019, at the age of 91, at Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House. She is survived by her two sons, Valus (Marianne) and Myron (Darlene); six granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Chapel services will be 3 p.m. July 26, 2019, at the Arlington National Cemetery Chapel, with burial immediately thereafter. For online condolences, visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home-Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth, N.H.View online memorial