WHITE, HERBERT JR.

WHITE, Herbert G. Jr., 76, formerly of Glen Allen, departed this life September 23, 2019. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Monday, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Abner Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.owensfuneralservices.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
'Sort of like Mayberry': Virginia town of Front Royal is rocked by economic development scandal