WHITE, HERBERT JR.

WHITE, Herbert G. Jr., 76, formerly of Glen Allen, departed this life September 23, 2019. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Monday, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Abner Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.owensfuneralservices.com.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.