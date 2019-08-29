WHITE, Janie Elizabeth Branch, took her first breath in Richmond, Virginia on February 24, 1939. She took her last breath in Greensboro, North Carolina on August 27, 2019. Janie was predeceased by her favorite card playing buddies, her husband of 42 years, Dr. Tom White; brother-in-law, Rossie White and his wife and dear friend, Norma White. She is survived by her four children, Dr. Jerry White (Janice), Mr. Michael White, Dr. Janie White Aristizabal (Alfredo) and Dr. Tomi White Bryan (Jim); eight grandchildren, Amanda, Austin (Allie), Shep, Warren, Elizabeth, Nathan, Emily and Caroline; two great-grandchildren, Ayla and Axel; her dear friend and sister-in-law of 63 years, Rose Hamilton; and dear friend of almost 50 years, Delores Lindfors; also loving CNA, Jackie Jackson; and a whole host of extended family members whom she adored. Janie loved these things with all her heart, her family, cooking (especially desserts), playing cards, watching the Yankees play baseball, watching Jeff Gordon race, watching Carolina play basketball, reading a good romance novel and working a good search-a-word puzzle. She never met a stranger and she helped as many people as she could however she could. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 30. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.View online memorial