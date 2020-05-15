WHITE, Linda P., departed this life May 6, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Nicole Lambert and Roushawn White-Simmons (Kevin); one granddaughter, NeShawn; two grandsons, Jaydin and Kamrin; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing take place Monday, May 18, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
