WHITE, LISA

WHITE, Ms. Lisa Yvette, age 52, of Richmond, formerly of Lima, Ohio, departed this life April 11, 2020. She is survived by a daughter, Deja White-Manley; mother, Janice Dukes White; father, Glenn White (Darlena); three sisters, Angela White (Clark Sr.), Lacosha Gibson (Kendall) and Tamiko Turks; four brothers, Glenn Jr. (Lov'e) and Terrance (Lindsay) White, Christopher and Martrevius Brownlow; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Lisa can be viewed Friday, from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 12 to 6 p.m. Interment in Lima, Ohio.View online memorial
