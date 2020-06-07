WHITE, Mary Elizabeth Hale, our precious mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away May 18, 2020. She was born in Ashland, Va., in 1927, to George and Willie Sue Hale and was married to H. Clifford White for 58 years. She is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Wright (Charles), Pamela Oberfeld, Mary Beth White-Comstock (Larry); five grandchildren, Shannon and Carrie Wright, Brooke Monroe, Braden Russell, Haley Wilson; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gay White Ruff; and niece, Sarah Bruin McClellan. Mary was a gentle, sweet and loving soul, with exceptional talents as a seamstress, kindergarten teacher and Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed being encircled by family and friends; summer days boating, fishing and crabbing at the river; playing croquet and Scrabble and enjoying lively conversation. Her love of family, sense of humor, patience and talents will be deeply missed by all. She never ended a visit or phone call without saying, "I love you!" A celebration of Mary's life will be held on June 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. via live stream on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodyatlee. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
WATCH NOW: 'What is the world coming to?' Broad Street business owners, residents clean up damage from protests.
-
Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
-
Wild bear roams downtown Richmond on Thursday