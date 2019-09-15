WHITE, Maynard R., 67, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Maynard was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Edith White. He is survived by his four-legged friend, Butterbean; loving wife, April; son, Scott (Blair); daughters, Anna (Norman) and Laura (Mike); nine grandkids; aunt, Marion; cousin, Sterling (Gail); and many friends, who loved him dearly. Maynard was in the Army National Guard, a volunteer firefighter for Powhatan County and enjoyed volunteering at the food bank and helping people. The family will have a Celebration of Life Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Southside Church (Chester Campus), 13930 Happy Hill Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Richmond, www.richmondspca.org.View online memorial