WHITE, MICHAEL

WHITE, Michael W., 62, of Glen Allen, departed this life Friday, October 25, 2019. He leaves cherished memories to his sons, Tyrice Ellebb (Mykesha), Anthony White; daughters, Ariel White and Seanasia Hill; five brothers, three sisters and a host of other relatives and friends; among them a devoted friend, Deniqua Hill. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment private.

