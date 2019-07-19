WHITE, Rena, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on July 11, 2019. She leaves behind her loving mother, Ethel Ringer White; two daughters, Tamara Harris and Britney Harris; a sister, Margaret Sharpe-Hardy; and a host of family and friends. Always productive and independent, Rena was active in the community as well as the PTA. She was particularly fond of jazz music, classic films and traveling. Rena's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 20, at City Church on 4700 Oakleys Lane.View online memorial