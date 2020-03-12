WHITE, Robert Moncell, 32, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, March 9, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1920 Fairmount Ave. Interment private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT WHITE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.