WHITE, Robert Joseph "Bob," 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on March 2, 2020. He was the son of the late William J. White Jr. and Marie C. White and was born in New York City. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Mary Anne. Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara Farley White, with whom he enjoyed 15 wonderful years. Dad is survived by his seven children, Gerry (Joyce), Bob (Renee), Peter (Kristy), Mary Anne, Judy (Rob), Matthew (Katie), Amy (Paul); 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Robinson; brother, Kevin J. White; and many loving nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. A man of strong faith, Dad was a devout Catholic and a devoted family man. Dad enjoyed a long successful career as a licensed Professional Engineer. He was a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a Korean War veteran. He took pride in all of his children's accomplishments throughout the years from attending their sporting events, ballet and piano recitals, swim meets, awards ceremonies, graduations and later to their successful careers. Bob was very active in St. Edward's Catholic Church community serving as a longtime member of the church building committee as well as a host of school PTA committees. In his retirement, Grandpa was seen sitting on the hills or sidelines attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Dad was an avid golfer who nearly lost his faith trying to teach his four sons the game in their youth. Dad always enjoyed watching golf, football and baseball. He was a loyal fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers. He never quite got over their move to Los Angeles. The family would like to thank Amani, Diane, Tacharri and Yolanda with the Visiting Angels, for the companionship and loving support they provided to Dad and the family over these past weeks. Dad thoroughly enjoyed your company and care. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 12 noon, Monday, March 9, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Pl., Richmond. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to either the St. Edward's School Annual Fund, c/o St. Edward-Epiphany Catholic School Development Office, 10701 W. Huguenot Road, Richmond, Va. 23235 or The Barbara A. Farley Scholarship at VCU School of Nursing Development Office, Box 980567, Richmond, Va. 23298-0567.View online memorial
