WHITE, Robert Curtis, 82, passed away April 24, 2020. He retired from Smurfit Stone and was a farmer. Curtis was a goodhearted soul and would do anything for anybody. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rosa White; arnd siblings, Nell Roach and Aubrey White. Curtis is survived by a daughter, Christine Calhoun (Steven); and a son, Robert White (Tammy); two grandsons, Brandon (Dana) and Christopher (Whitney) Calhoun; four great-grandchildren, Payton, Grayson, Mackenzie and Noah. A private graveside service will be held in Washington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to West Point Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, Inc., Box X, West Point, Va. 23181. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
